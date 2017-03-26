Nurses return to TPS school buildings
Optician Kristin Moncrief, left, holds a mirror for Ny'Asia Morris, 8, as the second grader selects frames. The district reported a rise in the number of students receiving eye exams in the program's first year, from 1,005 students to 1,044 last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Dyl
|5
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Jane Patterson
|39
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC