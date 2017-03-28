North Toledo woman attacked in Kroger parking lot
A North Toledo woman was struck with a crow bar when an unknown suspect demanded money in a grocery store parking lot. Jessylynn Zieman, 26, of Toledo, was getting into her vehicle at Kroger, 4633 Suder Ave., when a gray Pontiac drove up next to her about 10:27 p.m. Sunday, according to a Toledo police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Sun
|Goran
|40
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 24
|Dyl
|5
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC