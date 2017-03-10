Nominee for elections director lacks ...

Nominee for elections director lacks clear experience

Anson P. Bowe, the former tugboat engineer nominated for the post of Lucas County elections director, has had a variety of jobs, but little on his official record that directly relates to the job of overseeing the 140 full and part-time staffers who run elections here, a Blade investigation shows. Mr. Bowe, 53, who just transferred his address from a house in Fulton County's Delta owned by his mother, Ann F. Mather, to a house in South Toledo owned by a friend, said he has experience in elections, managing employees, and handling financial and legal documents that isn't necessarily spelled out in his resume.

