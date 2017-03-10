Nominee for elections director lacks clear experience

Anson P. Bowe, the former tugboat engineer nominated for the post of Lucas County elections director, has had a variety of jobs, but little on his official record that directly relates to the job of overseeing the 140 full and part-time staffers who run elections here, a Blade investigation shows. Mr. Bowe, 53, who just transferred his address from a house in Fulton County's Delta owned by his mother, Ann F. Mather, to a house in South Toledo owned by a friend, said he has experience in elections, managing employees, and handling financial and legal documents that isn't necessarily spelled out in his resume.

