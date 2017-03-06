New "old" candy store arrives

New "old" candy store arrives

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

Perhaps you recall the days of before color television when gasoline was cheap and candy with names like "Bit O-Honey" and "Sugar Babies" were the rage. Beginning Friday, a new shop featuring old fashioned candy opens at Sylvania's Mayberry Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC