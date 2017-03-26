New building becomes Our Lady of Lourdes
The new building, a $3.8 million project, stands next to the 90-year-old church building, which had structural and accessibility problems, such as many stairs. Bishop Daniel Thomas, center, leads a procession from the old Our Lady of Lourdes Church to formally dedicate and bless the new church on Saturday.
