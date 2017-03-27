Neighbors voice opinions on South Detroit Ave. construction
Their plans include to reconstruct South Detroit from the Anthony Wayne Trail to Copland to a three lane road and add bike lanes. Additionally they proposed to put in a one lane roundabout at Detroit, Byrne and Devonshire, with the possibility of making Devonshire a two-way street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Mar 26
|Goran
|40
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 24
|Dyl
|5
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC