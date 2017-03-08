More funds approved for street paving
The Toledo budget approved Tuesday moves up the start date of the city's police class in 2017. Pictured are members of the current class expected to graduate in May. Crews prepare South Detroit Avenue near Bradford Drive for repaving in June, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC