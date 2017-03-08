Meijer launching home delivery starting this summer
Meijer has announced that their home delivery program, which has already been hugely successful in Detroit, will soon make its way to the Toledo market. With a $99 membership fee, you will be able to shop over 50,000 items from the comfort of a smartphone app and have items shipped directly to your door in as little as an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Thu
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC