Meijer launching home delivery starti...

Meijer launching home delivery starting this summer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Meijer has announced that their home delivery program, which has already been hugely successful in Detroit, will soon make its way to the Toledo market. With a $99 membership fee, you will be able to shop over 50,000 items from the comfort of a smartphone app and have items shipped directly to your door in as little as an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Thu big johnson 16
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,302 • Total comments across all topics: 279,487,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC