MCR Completes Renovation Of Hampton I...

MCR Completes Renovation Of Hampton Inn By Toledo, OH

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Hotel Interactive

MCR, the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, today announced it has completed a renovation of Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Toledo-Perrysburg , a 98-room select-service hotel that is located just minutes from numerous manufacturing, healthcare and leisure demand generators in Toledo, Ohio. The renovation enhances the guest experience for business and leisure travelers alike, and offers a modern and comfortable environment for all guests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Lucas County was issued at March 07 at 12:01PM EST

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC