MCR Completes Renovation Of Hampton Inn By Toledo, OH
MCR, the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, today announced it has completed a renovation of Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Toledo-Perrysburg , a 98-room select-service hotel that is located just minutes from numerous manufacturing, healthcare and leisure demand generators in Toledo, Ohio. The renovation enhances the guest experience for business and leisure travelers alike, and offers a modern and comfortable environment for all guests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC