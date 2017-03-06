MCR Completes Renovation Of Hampton Inn By Toledo, OH

MCR, the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, today announced it has completed a renovation of Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Toledo-Perrysburg , a 98-room select-service hotel that is located just minutes from numerous manufacturing, healthcare and leisure demand generators in Toledo, Ohio. The renovation enhances the guest experience for business and leisure travelers alike, and offers a modern and comfortable environment for all guests.

