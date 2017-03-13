Mayor Hicks-Hudson hosts Polish deleg...

Mayor Hicks-Hudson hosts Polish delegation

Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Officials from the Republic of Poland joined Mayor Hicks-Hudson at One Government Center to discuss trade between Toledo and its sister city Poznan. "So always we are looking for this bridge between the companies and countries," said Sabina Klimek, Consul of the Trade Comission of Poland.

