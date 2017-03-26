Man charged with murder in East Toled...

Man charged with murder in East Toledo shooting

Toledo Blade

A Toledo man was shot this morning in East Toledo, and a suspect is in custody and charged with murder. Joel Brown, 29, died at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, after being shot at least once, according to a Toledo Police Department news release.

