Man accused of sucking teen's toes at mall An Ohio man accused of...
TOLEDO, Ohio - An Ohio man accused of sucking a teen's toes without permission in December is also accused of massaging the feet of at least two other women at the same mall. Joseph Leondre Jones, of Toledo, went before a judge Tuesday on charges of menacing and sexual imposition, according to Fox 28 in Columbus .
