Lucas County hires Toledo inspection division workers

Two employees in the inspection division of the city of Toledo are jumping ship to take similar positions with Lucas County. The county commissioners Tuesday approved hiring David Golis, the city's chief building official, and George Veronie, who is a master plans examiner and architect with Toledo.

