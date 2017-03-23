Low water pressure in Toledo? Here's why

Thursday Mar 23

An electrical malfunction in the High Service Pumping Station at Collins Park Water Treatment Plant resulted in uneven water pressure throughout the system this afternoon, according to Toledo city officials. The city is strictly following the established protocols of the Ohio EPA that require testing to occur after an event of this nature.

