Low water pressure in Toledo? Here's why
An electrical malfunction in the High Service Pumping Station at Collins Park Water Treatment Plant resulted in uneven water pressure throughout the system this afternoon, according to Toledo city officials. The city is strictly following the established protocols of the Ohio EPA that require testing to occur after an event of this nature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|Dyl
|5
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Jane Patterson
|39
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC