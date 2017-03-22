Local officials, urban and environmen...

Local officials, urban and environmental groups pledge united effort against algae

1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Representatives from several groups said at a news conference along the Maumee River today that they are united in efforts to combat another season of toxic western Lake Erie algae. Standing along the river banks on the south end of Sidecut Metropark, leaders with Toledo City Council, the Lucas County Board of Commissioners, the Ohio Environmental Council, and an urban advocacy group called JLJ Vision Outreach also took aim at the Trump administration budget plan that would decimate federal funding for Great Lakes scientific research.

