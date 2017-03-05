Listen to city on streets
City officials were forced to reschedule a community meeting for residents of downtown and the Old West End after no one showed up last Monday night. City officials said they notified hundreds of residents in District 4 of the forum scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Nexus Healthcare Facility, but not one person came to speak about street and utility projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC