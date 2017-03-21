Lawsuit: School officials didn't protect girl from assault
A federal lawsuit alleging Ohio school officials failed to protect an elementary school student from sexual assault and bullying by two male students has been filed by the girl's parents. The Blade in Toledo reports the lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the Otsego Local School District near Bowling Green, about 25 miles south of Toledo.
