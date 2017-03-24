Lanzinger donates personal papers to UT
Judith Ann Lanzinger, a Toledo native who retired from the Ohio Supreme Court at the end of last year, has donated her personal papers to the University of Toledo. UT announced today that Judge Lanzinger had given her papers to the school's Ward M. Canaday center for Special Collections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Jane Patterson
|39
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC