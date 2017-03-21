killed a 14-year-old

killed a 14-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Family and friends gathered on Thursday night to remember the life of Joseph Fazenbaker, who died in an east Toledo house fire last Saturday. The 14-year-old died in the early morning hours when flames quickly engulfed the porch and front wall of his home on Willard Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout 18 hr RuffnReddy 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Mar 19 Jane Patterson 39
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,724,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC