Keeping the faith: Northwood pastor pushes forward with micro-church plans

The senior pastor at Unity United Methodist Church in Northwood said in an interview this week he's thought long and hard about the arson in March of 2016 that forced him and his family out of the gorgeous, historic home they were renting at 2101 Clarenden Drive in Toledo's Westmoreland neighborhood. He said his thoughts keep coming back to one thing: The collective embrace it felt like they got from friends and relatives close to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.