Kasich to local officials: Use your own extra cash

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is proud of the $2 billion stashed away in the state's rainy day fund, and he has rebuffed calls from local governments to share those funds. Instead, he has called on local governments and school districts to use their own surpluses and reserve balances to fill the gaps.

