Kasich to local officials: Use your own extra cash
Ohio Gov. John Kasich is proud of the $2 billion stashed away in the state's rainy day fund, and he has rebuffed calls from local governments to share those funds. Instead, he has called on local governments and school districts to use their own surpluses and reserve balances to fill the gaps.
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Thu
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
