Judge defends decision in Delta slaying
The Toledo Municipal Court judge and prosecutor who handled the domestic-violence case of a man now charged with his ex-girlfriend's murder said Wednesday the man's record suggested treatment was a satisfactory sentence. James Ramey appeared in court last August on misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence.
