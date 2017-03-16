Judge defends decision in Delta slaying

Judge defends decision in Delta slaying

The Toledo Municipal Court judge and prosecutor who handled the domestic-violence case of a man now charged with his ex-girlfriend's murder said Wednesday the man's record suggested treatment was a satisfactory sentence. James Ramey appeared in court last August on misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence.

