John M. Sheets, Sr.
John M. Sheets, Sr., whose volunteer service with his wife, Marie, won the couple state recognition, died Wednesday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 86. He learned more than a decade ago that he had Parkinson's disease, his daughter, Ellen, said.
