Jame's Worley murder trial pushed to ...

Jame's Worley murder trial pushed to 2018

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The man accused of killing a University of Toledo student in Fulton County last July is getting a new trial date. He was originally set for trial in late September in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, however, Judge Jeffery L. Robinson set the new trial date, and a series of pre-trial hearings, at a meeting with Worley's Attorney's Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Lucas County was issued at March 07 at 9:53PM EST

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC