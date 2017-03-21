Jail time for people who pose as lice...

Jail time for people who pose as licensed sought

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The city of Toledo wants to be able to jail people who pass themselves off as licensed contractors - like it did before a mistake in 2015 reduced the penalty to only a fine. Toledo City Council could vote today to restore the maximum penalty of six months in jail for violations such as performing work without a license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Sun Jane Patterson 39
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,700,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC