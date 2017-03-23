Insanity plea in stabbing death entered

A Toledo man charged with stabbing a friend to death at his Old West End apartment entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday. Terrence Singer, 53, of the 2000 block of Robinwood Avenue appeared before Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding, who ordered Singer's evaluation at the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center at the request of attorney James Popil.

