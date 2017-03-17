Howe 1st to file for Toledo vacancy

Howe 1st to file for Toledo vacancy

Joseph Howe, an assistant prosecutor in Toledo Municipal Court, on Thursday became the first candidate to file for one of four Toledo municipal judge seats that will be on the ballot this year. Mr. Howe filed for the seat to be vacated by Housing Judge C. Allen McConnell, who is barred from seeking re-election by the state's age limits for judges.

