High winds shut down interstate bridge near Toledo
A truck driver walks from his overturned semitrailer to an ambulance along U.S. 23 Wednesday, March 8, 2017, just east of Perrysburg, Ohio. The driver bumped his head in the incident near U.S. 23 and U.S. 20 in Troy Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Mar 1
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC