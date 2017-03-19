Henry George 'Rick' Haddad III

Henry George "Rick" Haddad III, an owner and manager of the Airport Highway restaurant his father founded, Haddad's the Bungalow, which built a loyal following on signature dishes served with hospitality, died Thursday in Hospice of Cincinnati. He was 72. Mr. Haddad moved 4½ years ago from Kinder Drive in South Toledo, near the former Bungalow, to Cincinnati so that he could be close to his sons and grandchildren.

