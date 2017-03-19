Henry George 'Rick' Haddad III
Henry George "Rick" Haddad III, an owner and manager of the Airport Highway restaurant his father founded, Haddad's the Bungalow, which built a loyal following on signature dishes served with hospitality, died Thursday in Hospice of Cincinnati. He was 72. Mr. Haddad moved 4½ years ago from Kinder Drive in South Toledo, near the former Bungalow, to Cincinnati so that he could be close to his sons and grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|12 hr
|Jane Patterson
|39
|Frampton
|Fri
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|dud
|4
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC