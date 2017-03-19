Henry George "Rick" Haddad III, an owner and manager of the Airport Highway restaurant his father founded, Haddad's the Bungalow, which built a loyal following on signature dishes served with hospitality, died Thursday in Hospice of Cincinnati. He was 72. Mr. Haddad moved 4½ years ago from Kinder Drive in South Toledo, near the former Bungalow, to Cincinnati so that he could be close to his sons and grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.