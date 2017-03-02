'Heart bomb' aims to motivate
Erin Claussen stands in front of the historic Hotel Royal building at 337 Broadway in Toledo. She and her husband, Greg, bought the vacant building and plan to convert it to apartments and retail or restaurant space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|15 hr
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Wed
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Wed
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Wed
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC