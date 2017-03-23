Girls inspired by Toledo's past and present women firefighters
An event in west Toledo on Saturday honored some important women in Toledo history while also hoping to inspire young ladies. At a special event held at the Toledo Fire Museum, local girl scout troops got the chance to meet with current and past women firefighters, including members of Toledo's first group of female firefighters.
