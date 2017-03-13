Former Marine breaks stereotypes on U...

Former Marine breaks stereotypes on UT cheer squad

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Ditch the stereotype or preconceived notion of what you think a cheerleader is supposed to be - University of Toledo's Michael Ertle isn't your typical cheerleader. "In the role of a male cheerleader, you don't think macho," said Ertle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 1 hr Kbowen82 38
Vote for Donald J. Trump Thu giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC