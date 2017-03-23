Final stage of I-75 rebuild in NW Ohio getting underway
The work that began in 2014 will eventually widen I-75 from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between suburban Toledo and Findlay. The Ohio Department of Transportation says it's expected to take most of three construction seasons to finish the road work.
