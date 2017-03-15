Film Focus: Library preps for annual ...

Film Focus: Library preps for annual movie festival

Films in the festival, clockwise from top left: 'Anita: Speaking Truth to Power,' 'Visitor's Day,' ' My Love Affair with the Brain,' 'Neither Heaven Nor Earth,' 'Fair Housing: A Place to Call Home,' and 'Inheritance.' Catherine Ryan directs Dr. Marian Diamond in the documentary 'My Love Affair with the Brain: The Life and Science of Dr. Marian Diamond.'

