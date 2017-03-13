Fatal crashes in Lucas Co. have dramatically increased
The number of fatal car crashes in Lucas County has increased dramatically in the new year, and local law enforcement is concerned. To date, Lucas County has had 12 traffic fatalities, nine of which have been in Toledo.
