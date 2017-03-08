Family members of baby Elaina murdere...

Family members of baby Elaina murderer charged with child endangerment in unrelated case

Family members of the man convicted of killing baby Elaina back in 2013 are going before a judge on an unrelated charge. According to court documents, Steven and Kellsie King are accused of child endangerment following a search of a home on Harvest St. back in September.

