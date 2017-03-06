Education input delay sought by Fedor
State Rep. Teresa Fedor wants Ohio to delay finalizing an education plan to give more time to incorporate public input that she and others contend the state ignored in drafting its response to a new federal law. She's holding a public forum at 5:30 p.m. today at Start High School to raise awareness about the issue and listen to concerns about the plan and how it was prepared by the Ohio Department of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
