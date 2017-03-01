Driver busted with 45 pounds of marij...

Driver busted with 45 pounds of marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WXYZ

Michigan State Police troopers busted a 25-year-old man from West Bloomfield after discovering 45 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. Troopers assigned to the Hometown Security Team were conducting a traffic stop on southbound I-75 near Gibraltar Road in Brownstown Township on February 28. The driver told police he was driving to Toledo, Ohio with the marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Thu Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... Feb 27 They cannot kill ... 4
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Feb 13 rockets1994 15
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC