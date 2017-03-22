Death penalty dropped against accused arsonist
Prosecutors dropped the death penalty as an option for sentencing for a man accused of setting a fire that killed to Toledo firefighters. The families of the two firefighters killed in the 2014 blaze gave the prosecutors their blessing to drop the death penalty charges.
