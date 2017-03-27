Couple charged in West Toledo nightclub shooting

Ricardo Rivera, 40, and his wife, Salina Rivera, 32, both of the 1400 block of Western Avenue, were charged following the shooting, which happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Ricardo Rivera was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for allegedly shooting the victim multiple times with a handgun, according to a complaint filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

