College plus youth

College plus youth

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Toledo is faced with a pair of intersecting needs. The city needs to improve its dismal educational attainment rate - only about 17 percent of residents have a bachelor's degree or higher level of education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frampton Fri Dcxxbh34 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Fri Kbowen82 38
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,660,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC