CMU med students to visit Toledo for training

Toledo Clinic doctors will teach Central Michigan University medical students beginning in July for a rotation focused on primary care. Third-year medical students will travel down from the Mount Pleasant, Mich., campus for a sixth-month stint with the clinic's Toledo-area doctors as part of the school's comprehensive community clerkship, said CMU Dean of Medicine Dr. George Kikano.

