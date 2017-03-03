Chemical fire prompts evacuation
Toledo firefighters canvass the neighborhood to advise residents on Klondike Road about evacuating while smoke billows from the fire on Campbell Street. Firefighters initially avoided using water on the fire because of the risk of a dangerous reaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|17 hr
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Wed
|dud
|3
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Wed
|dud
|4
|Help please
|Wed
|dud
|2
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Bought new car
|Feb 15
|Sad Dad
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Feb 13
|rockets1994
|15
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC