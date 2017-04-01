Bond set for Toledoan in stabbing

Bond set for Toledoan in stabbing

A judge set bond Friday at $100,000 for the Toledo man accused of stabbing another outside an East Toledo bar. Robert Hatcher, 50, of the 1800 block of North Superior Street was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on a charge of felonious assault.

