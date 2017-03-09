Bond set at $1 million for fatal stabbing suspect
A judge set bond today at $1 million for the Toledo man accused of killing his friend Wednesday at an Old West End apartment. Terrence Singer, center, with public defender James MacHarg, left, is arraigned in Toledo Municip[al Court in the fatal stabbing of Thomas Cauley.
