Bond revoked for woman in July attempted murder case

A Lucas County judge has revoked the bond of a woman charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Toledo man because she failed to show up for a court-ordered psychological evaluation. Common Pleas Judge Gene Zmuda set bond at $200,000 for Hazel Alyson Powell, 32, of the 5700 block of Bernath Court and ordered her taken into custody to guarantee she will be evaluated at the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

