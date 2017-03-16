'Bauer' follows artist's often trying...

'Bauer' follows artist's often trying life

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Nelson Irizarry, left, Brandon Hord, and Aaron Brown star in the Fremont Community Theatre's production of 'And Then There Were None.' Actors Collaborative Toledo will present a reading of Bauer, a play of the life and often difficult times of the artist Rudolf Bauer in the Toledo Museum of Art's Little Theater on March 23. It will be the work's northwest Ohio premiere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Donald J. Trump 7 hr giddy 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 12 hr Ashley 37
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 1 dud 4
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,603,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC