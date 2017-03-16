'Bauer' follows artist's often trying life

Nelson Irizarry, left, Brandon Hord, and Aaron Brown star in the Fremont Community Theatre's production of 'And Then There Were None.' Actors Collaborative Toledo will present a reading of Bauer, a play of the life and often difficult times of the artist Rudolf Bauer in the Toledo Museum of Art's Little Theater on March 23. It will be the work's northwest Ohio premiere.

