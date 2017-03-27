Barney's Rumble
The gasoline pumps were back on at most Barney's Convenience Marts in the Toledo, Ohio, area Tuesday morning, but there are continuing signs of the financial problems that have caused headaches for customers since early September, reported The Toledo Blade . Nine of the chain's 35 stations, which sell BP fuel, were either closed Tuesday morning or their phones went unanswered, said the report.
