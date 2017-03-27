Authorities looking for bank robber
Stephen D. Anthony, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation , Cleveland Division, and George Kral, Chief of Police, Toledo Police Department, today announced the following: On March 25, 2017, at approximately 12:40pm, a lone white male entered the Huntington Bank at 4105 Talmadge Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 and handed a note to the teller. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a faded red 4x4 pickup truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Mar 26
|Goran
|40
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 24
|Dyl
|5
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC