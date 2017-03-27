Authorities looking for bank robber

Yesterday

Stephen D. Anthony, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation , Cleveland Division, and George Kral, Chief of Police, Toledo Police Department, today announced the following: On March 25, 2017, at approximately 12:40pm, a lone white male entered the Huntington Bank at 4105 Talmadge Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 and handed a note to the teller. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a faded red 4x4 pickup truck.

