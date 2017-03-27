Austin Beier, an offensive lineman from Toledo, commits to Gophers
Austin Beier, a three-star offensive lineman from St. John's Jesuit High School in Toledo, Ohio, gave the Gophers a verbal commitment Thursday night. The 6-5, 255-pound Beier also had reported offers from Northwestern, Indiana and Boston College.
